The deputy spokesperson of the office of the National Chairman NRM Dr. Brenda Jessica Tibamwenda has urged Buyende mothers to remain relevant in their families in order to fight early marriages.

She was the chief guest at Buyende District Women’s day on behalf of the ONC Boss Hajjat Hadijjah Namyalo, where she asked Mothers to fight early marriages in their homes and to continue playing a critical role as mothers which is a powerful force for social cohesion and integration.

“The mother-child relationship is vital for the healthy development of children and mothers are not only caregivers; they are also breadwinners for their families”. Dr. Tibamwenda said

She received 14 tractors from the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF) which are going to be handed over to the farmers in Buyende district.

The function was held at Cope Primary School.

She launched free Mechanized Agriculture for the Young Farmers Association of Kidera in Buyende District and asked them to use these tractors very well to increase food production in the area.

She also promised them free seedlings from the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) NRM-Kyambogo to boost their farming mechanism.

The Woman MP Buyende District Hon. Nakato Mary Annet, RDC Buyende District Mr. Kulaba Isabirye, District Chairperson LCV Hon. Kanaku Micheal, and other local area leaders endorsed H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni as their sole candidate for the 2026 General Elections.