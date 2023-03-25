NTV journalist Edward Muhumuza has passed on in a car accident along Kampala-Entebbe Expressway.

NTV Uganda has confirmed the incident which happened on Saturday morning.

“NTV is saddened to announce the passing of our journalist, Edward Muhumuza, in a car accident. Our hearts go out to his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” NTV management posted on their social media pages.

According to the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway management, the fatal accident took place at around 7:30am as Muhumuza was exiting the Expressway near the Mpala Toll station.

“Our intervention team together with Entebbe Police have confirmed that the victim was at a high speed when he lost control of the vehicle.Unfortunately, he was unable to make it and he lost his life on the spot.Our condolences go out to his family, friends and the entire @ntvuganda group.”