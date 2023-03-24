The government through the Ministry of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees has cautioned that from the Month of March to May the country may experience much rainfall which will cause floods, waterlogging, landslides and mudslides in the Bugisu, Kasese and Kigezi sub-regions.

While addressing the press at Uganda Media Centre on Thursday, the State Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Esther Davinia Anyakun said according to March-April-May (MAM) season rainfall outlook for 2023 released by Uganda National Meteorological Authority (UNMA), the country is expecting above normal rainfall in parts of Rwenzori, Kigezi, Central and the Lake Victoria basin.

Minister Anyakun however warned that the country should expect potential disaster impacts such as; Flooding and waterlogging in the low-lying areas and parts of the lower slopes of Mountain Elgon, Buteleja, Butebo Rubanda and Kasese. According to the minister, this is likely to destroy farmland and crops.

She also warned that landslides and mudslides as well as increased soil erosion in highland areas are likely to happen in Elgon, Rwenzori and Kigezi.

According to the report, areas that will not experience above-normal rainfalls will experience a problem of hailstorms which may cause destruction on plantations in districts like Kabale, Sembabule, Ibanda, Bukomansimbi, Rakai, Isingiro, Mbarara, Mitooma and Tororo.

The minister also warned that there is an increased likelihood of water-related diseases such as Cholera, Typhoid, Dysentery and Malaria.

Over the years, regions like Kasese, and Bugisu have always been hit by floods, waterlogging, mudslides and landslides. Last year in July, over 30 people died and more than 5,600 people were displaced by flash flooding in the Bugisu region.

The floods were caused by the two rivers bursting their banks after heavy rainfall that swept through the city of Mbale submerging homes, shops and roads, and uprooting water pipes. About 400,000 people were left without clean water, and more than 2,000 hectares (5,000 acres) of crops were destroyed.

Still, in the same year, heavy rain fell in Kasese, causing a landslide in Kasika village, Kigoro Parish in Rukoki Sub-county. The landslide buried homes and over 20 people lost their lives.

However, according to Minister Anyakun, in order to avoid loss of lives and property like last year, the government has put up quick strategies such as construction and relocation of persons at risk of landslides in the Bugisu region under the Bulambuli Resettlement Program.

“A total of 305 houses have been constructed so far, of which 42 are newly constructed. Relocation of households will take place by April 2023,” she said.

The Minister also noted that the government is working on strengthening existing community-level disaster risk management capacities and disseminating warning information through radios.

“Government is also implementing the cash transfer program with Give Directly to persons at high risk of landslides in the district Bududu, Manafwa, Sironko and Namisindwa and we have procured food for provision to communities that will be affected by disasters during the MAM season. Communities on the steep slopes of Elgon and Rwenzori highland areas are advised to be on high alert and where possible relocate to host families in safer areas,” said the Minister.

She also encouraged District Disaster Management Committee/District Disaster Policy Committee members to continue with sensitization and monitoring of early warning signals and encourage the communities to take early actions.