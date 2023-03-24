Over the past two decades, there has been a dramatic increase in public acceptance of homosexuality, as well as same-sex marriage and these are acts being promoted by our bazungu friends who also claim to be the main funders of whatever happens in our life . The act is continuing to grow each passing day and we are all looking at these people practice this in the communities where we stay.

Just this week, our parliament sat again and passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill which is being referred to as “the toughest pieces of anti-gay legislation in Africa” by many western media outlets.

First of all, the dictionary defines homosexuality as a romantic attraction, sexual attraction, or sexual behavior between members of the same sex or gender. But really why even refer to it as romantic; the white man has really done lots of harm on the world because i imagine a young kid reading such a definition. Such can even just make the young person get interested in knowing how good the vise is.

They always say that “Never Judge Anyone, Only God Be the Judge” and we are in a free World, where everybody has a right to do what He or she wants according to the Universal declaration of Human rights and according to the lectures that we keep getting from the Whiteman.

I will stand to be corrected later but for now I can’t side with those that think that it’s a right for a man to have a romantic relationship with a fellow man or a woman to have a romantic relationship with a fellow woman. What can this be called really, we are a country based on religious norms and morals and we all know that our National Anthem states it clearly that “Oh Uganda, May God uphold thee”.

Tracing what the bible says and what happened to Sodom and Gomorrah, the two legendary biblical cities destroyed by God for their wickedness, I don’t expect anyone else to be repeating such in the present day world because the bible tells us in Genesis (18; 20) that God reveals to Abraham that Sodom and Gomorrah are to be destroyed for their grave sins and these sins are the same acts that the homosexuals are promoting in the world.

Theories and Unknown facts are being written by a number of people in defense of this funny act of homosexuality and a very good number of gays and lesbians are being accepted by the society. We all know that a woman was created out of a man’s rib so she is supposed to be engaged to a man but that has changed in the present day modern world that is full of the learnt.

Lesbians and gays are not hiding anymore in this present day world because they are so sure that it’s the way to go since everyone has looked at them and left them to go on with the vice, some governments have even decided to fund them and protect them so much citing that what they do is their right but surprisingly those that support them don’t do so. I keep asking myself, do these people know how sweet it is engaging in romance with someone of a different gender? Has anyone ever told them that they are missing the REAL WORLD ON EARTH?

The society is accepting the LGBTQ and our good morals are fading away just like that. Some politicians are seriously supporting the acts because they are also beneficiaries of the homosexuality funds. Here in Africa, lots of funding is sent to many opposition leaders to recruit lesbians and gays all in the name of protecting their rights but really how do you opt for a person of your sex yet there are many people from the different sex that see you as their best.

I don’t want to limit my mind and I hate it relying on my advice alone, I just need to interact with some of these people and get to know why they really opt for people of their gender yet we have very many beautiful ladies and handsome guys out there who can have better romantic relationships with them.

Anyway I know some who decide to become part of the immoral homosexuals just because they want to live a better life in a first world country like the States. Some even call themselves so because they want to leave their country and go for greener pastures but of course they end up being soddomised because their funders always want to prove before letting them enjoy the privileges.

Fellow Ugandans, we have been divided for so long because of politics but now that this is an issue of moral decay and deviation from our normal culture, I beg that we attack together and make sure the act doesn’t spread over to even the young generation that we have in schools.

Michael Woira Patriotic Ugandan