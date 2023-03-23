The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye has urged district leaders from Lango, Acholi and Teso Sub-Regions to desist from infights and focus on working towards fulfilling the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Manifesto 2021-2026.

Minister Kyafatogabye who represented the Minister for Presidency Babirye Milly Babalanda, made this call on Wednesday during a 3- day retreat for district leaders from the greater Northern Uganda region on the manifesto implementation 2021-2026 commitment and the 23 Presidential strategic guidelines and directives at the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi.

“RDC and LC5, we are all serving and scoring the same goal however if we are not united, we will fail to score. If we continue fighting at the district councils, we shall not be able to fulfil our party’s manifesto yet it’s the agreement we signed with them the moment we were elected, or appointed. Therefore let’s take away our differences and serve Ugandans as a whole,” he said.

The minister also implored the leaders to popularize the manifesto commitments and corresponding achievements by fast tracking the implementation of government programs.

“For example, we have an ongoing program of the Parish Development Model, it has been poorly implemented because most of our local leaders have failed to understand it. I, therefore, call upon you to first understand the PDM concept and boldly sensitize the populace about it. If we (NRM) are to achieve the intended goal of socio- economic transformation,” said Hon. Kyofatogabye.

He further reminded the leaders at the retreat that the duty of the elected and appointed leaders is to serve the country wholeheartedly regardless of their political affiliations because by the end of the day, the public will determine whether one should be re-elected or not.

“The heaven we are talking about is your political office. However, this heaven has a time limit of 2021-2026, so what you are doing now is political accountability to Ugandans. Unfortunately, we are busy fighting each other. And if you fail to perform they will put you out of action. I’m happy that some of have ironed out your differences for the good service delivery. We don’t need to hate each other because together we are strong!” he said.

The Director Manifesto Implementation Unit (D/MIU) Mr Willis Bashaasha also re-echoed the element of teamwork emphasizing that it’s the only vehicle that will drive all district leaders to the fulfilment of the manifesto.

“Many times I have noted that we are experiencing quarrel, lack of cohesion, and if we remember when our President was swearing in, one of the issues he talked about was the issues of cohesion, we have seen Ministers colliding with PS’, PS’ colliding with heads of departments, there is no way we can deliver to fulfill our manifesto if this collision continues. You people; the RDCs, CAO, LC5, your personal differences should not be on government agenda,” he said.

Mr. Bashaasha also urged the attendees especially the RDCs to have discipline wherever they are deployed.

“We have not deployed you in these areas to go and father many children and cause biological warfares on other people’s women! Just be there, and be respectful and the people will respect you that is when you will be able to respond to their needs as a representative of the President.”

In May 2023 the National Resistance Movement will be making two years in the 6th term of Presidency and performance evaluations and accountability will be given soon.

It must be recalled that while campaigning for the 6th term during the 2021 general election, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Tibuhaburwa promised Ugandans that NRM was to secure their future through five selected priorities; Creating jobs and wealth, Delivering Education, Health and Water, Ensuring justice and Equity, Protecting Life and Property and Achieving Economic and Political integration.

Meanwhile, the three-day retreat was attended by over 200 participants who include; Residence District Commissioner, District Local Council 5 Chairpersons, Town Clerks, Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mayors of cities and Municipalities and District NRM party leaders.