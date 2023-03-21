The NRM Deputy Secretary-General, Rt. Hon. Namayanja Rose Nsereko has urged farmers to embrace government poverty alleviation programs and the ready market to enable them to get out of poverty.

“I encourage you to embrace government programs like the Parish Development Model (PDM), Emyooga, and other poverty alleviation projects to boost your productivity and uplift your livelihoods,” she said.

Namayanja made the call while addressing a community of farmers and a health education meeting at the function where she was installed as the new patron of Balandiza Kirose Kasamba Kajansi Association, at Kasuku children center, Kajansi Town Council in Wakiso district.

The association is an umbrella body that brings together farmers from the cells of Nakawuka and Kasuku parishes in Kajansi Town Council.

It aims at bringing farmers together to share their experiences and skills to build their capacity for development through agricultural practices as well as rejuvenate small-scale farming for every household.

The Deputy Secretary-General said she was happy to meet the farmers who were inspired into farming by the late Mathias Kasamba who was the patron of the association.

“I accept to be your patron and I encourage you to be at the forefront in fighting poverty among the livelihoods in your communities. Let us work together by using the available resources to develop economically. She said.

Namayanja praised the late Hon. Mathias Kasamba for the role he played in changing people’s lives by nurturing them into farming.

“God knew when the life of Hon Kasamba would end but we learned and still learn a lot from his lifetime. He left behind a great legacy because this association is not in an area where he was representing. A leader has to nurture other leaders and this is what Kasamba did,” Namayanja said.

She however urged the farmers to shun divisive politics and rather involve in activities that develop them economically.

“The best politics that can bring us together is the politics of development where we don’t segregate anyone. I urge you to focus on educating your children because education is the biggest investment any parent can give to their children which in turn leads to the development of your community,” Hon Namayanja said.

She said Uganda is gifted by nature in all aspects, citing an example of the weather that allows all plants to grow well without necessarily requiring irrigation.

“There is indeed a scarcity of land in this area but you can do a lot with the small piece of land you have. We are privileged to have two rainy seasons and I urge all farmers to take advantage of the rains and plant crops. As we do farming, let’s focus on the quality of our products so that we take advantage of the available market within Kampala,” Namayanja said adding that, “In whatever we do let’s do it differently but remain united as we work together to develop our communities through agriculture.”

The Deputy Secretary General promised that the government will continue to offer support to the farmers’ association by equipping them with new knowledge and enabling them to acquire new farming skills.

The Chairperson of Balandiza Kirose Kasamba Kajansi Farmers Association, Ms. Annet Nakibinge said the association was formed to help bring farmers in the area together.

“We came up with an idea where we reach out to anybody who has what they are doing and we advise them on how to develop. However, along the way we lost our patron the late Mathias Kasamba and our activities slowed down, but we are grateful that Hon Namayanja accepted to be our patron. Nakibinge said.

She said their association mainly deals in chicken rearing, Coffee farming, Jackfruit farming, and Rabbit rearing adding that they started with 45 members and the number has grown to over 80 members.

“Our goal is to have as many as 20,000 members within Kajjansi Town Council,” She added.

Mr. Abbas Mutumba, the coordinator of the association applauded Hon. Namayanja for accepting to be their patron and offer guidance on how to move forward.

He pointed out that the patron is a source of inspiration for the members to work even harder in their quest for development.

Earlier, the NRM deputy Secretary General inspected and appreciated the work done at the farm of Rev. Canon Lwanga Mugerwa one of the leaders of the association. She applauded him for setting a good example to the rest of the farmers in the community.