Uganda Police Force (UPF) has today Sunday 19th dispatched a 145 man contigent that will take part in the 4th edition of East African Police Chiefs Organizations (EAPCO) games in Kigali, Rwanda.

According to the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), head of Sports at Uganda Police and Leader of delegation Kalule Abu, the team is well prepared and ready to put up a good display.

“The officers are well prepared and I’m sure they will compete favorably. They have been training and now this is the time to prove their worthy.” Said ACP Kalule.

He added that the officers will compete in eight disciplines including Judo, Boxing, Athletics, Netball, Handball, Darts, Karate and Range.

Kalule urged the contingent to exhibit high levels of disciple and professionalism since they are representing not only the force, but carrying the national flag of Uganda.

The games are expected to commence on 19th March till 28th March 2023 in Kigali. The main agenda of the games is for the participating member countries to enhance regional corporation in a positive manner to promote talent among police officers and share experiences in the implementation of their work.

The last edition was held in Kenya/and Uganda came second. This 4th edition was derailed by the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic which delayed its kick off.