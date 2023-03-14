The President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, has today returned home from a successful 3-day working visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Algeria.

While in Algeria, the President met and held discussions with his host, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

The two leaders witnessed the signing of several Memoranda of Understanding (MOU) in the area of promoting bilateral cooperation and trade between the two

countries.

President Museveni also met a number of investors and visited the Algiers Nuclear Research Centre.

On arrival back in Uganda, the President was received at Entebbe International Airport by Mrs. Lucy Nakyobe – Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Mr. Samuel Akena – Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, AIGP. Golooba Godfrey – Director Training Uganda Police Force, Lt Gen. Charles Okidi – Commander Air Force.