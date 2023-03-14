Following President Yoweri Museveni’s directive to have government officials implicated in the theft of iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people of Karamoja prosecuted, Police and the State House Anti-corruption Unit have kicked off investigations into the matter.

According to Uganda Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga, the Director of Public Prosecution using her Constitutional powers directed Criminal Investigation Directorate (CID) working jointly with SH/ACU to expeditiously conduct a criminal investigation into the scandal.

“The task will be handled by a joint team comprised of officers from DPP, CID and State House Anti Corruption Unit,” Enanga told journalists yesterday.

“The joint team shall expand on the preliminary inquiries so far conducted and further liaise with IGG and Parliament on the same matter.”

The police mouth piece added that the team shall interact with all the concerned personalities to ensure an expeditious investigation.

“The directive further demonstrates the commitment of Government to fight corruption in our country. More progressive updates will be shared accordingly,” Enanga noted.

Preliminary investigations into the scandal implicated a handful of ministers and high-end government officials, who shared the contentious iron sheets that were meant for needy households in Karamoja, as a wedding cake.

In December 2021, a Shs39 billion supplementary budget was passed in response to earlier discussion with H.E, President Museveni where the leadership of Karamoja agreed that instead of cows and oxen to be procured, goats be procured at the cost of Shs22 billion and 100,000 iron sheets at Shs8 billion and the rest of the money was supposed to go for community sensitization and Mobilization for the region,” he said.

Another plea that lawmakers from the Karamoja region made recently before the Parliamentary Affairs committee are that the ministers handling the Ministry of Karamoja affairs resign with immediate effect to allow an efficient flow of investigation and smooth auditing.

“We also want the political leadership of the Ministry of Karamoja affairs with immediate effect to step aside and allow for the ongoing investigations as well all those culpable must face the wrath of the law,” they said.

The call for thorough audit follows recent reports showing that the goats procured by the officials from the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs and the Office of Prime Minister were sick and most of them died before supplying them to the beneficiaries. In contrast, others died just three to five days when the beneficiaries received them. And also some counties are yet to receive any.

A reports show that over 13,000 goats have already been distributed to the beneficiaries, however, the supplied goats were already infected with Peste des petits ruminants (PPR) and most died.

Other reports show that the prices of the goats were inflated at Shs500,000 to Shs800,000 each yet a goat in Karamoja can cost between Shs100,000 and Shs200,000. According to local leaders, the supply is a complete scam by the officials from both the Office of the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs.

The Shs25bn goat scandal comes weeks after the Iron sheet scandal where the State House Anti-Corruption Unit, arrested the mother, brother and nephew of Karamoja Affairs minister Goretti Kitutu who were allegedly found selling OPM branded iron sheets to residents of Namisindwa District.

Going deep into the investigations, it was discovered that several ministers shared the iron sheet meant for the poor people in Karamoja.

It must be recalled that, following the disarmament of most of the people in Karamaoja, in 2021, Parliament passed Shs39 billion as a supplementary budget purposely to purchase relief items meant for the Sub-region in a campaign to help the most vulnerable within this poverty-stricken region.

Beneficiaries included widows, the elderly, and youth who had vowed never to go again into cattle rustling and each beneficiary was to receive 16 goats and 20 iron sheets.