Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has said citizens must hold their leaders accountable and ensure that they support legislative endeavors that seek to preserve and protect Uganda’s cultural norms for the good of the people.

Speaking at the handover of solar systems to 49 government-funded schools in Budiope East Constituency last Sunday at Naloose Church of Uganda Primary school, Among tasked locals to ensure that leaders protect them from acts of immorality such as homosexuality that is currently taking a toll on young people.

“As you may already be aware, various vices are cropping up in our society, especially in schools that has partly contributed to the high rate of school dropout.

Sadly, all this happens as leaders watch,’’ she said, noting that: “We need concerted efforts to weed out these vices that are compromising our values.’’

Among also called upon leaders and stakeholders to support government’s relentless efforts that seek to improve the quality and affordability of education.

During the handover of the solar systems, Among also pledged to construct a girls’ dormitory complex at Naloose Church of Uganda Primary School in bid to promote girl child education.

‘’Learners in rural areas face very many hardships at school which make it hard for them to favourably compete with their colleagues in urban schools. I am making this donation in support of government’s efforts that seek to improve access to education, and also improve their learning experience,’’ she said.

The intervention comes at a time when the public has expressed concern over performance in the district at all levels of education, which is partly attributed to absence of electricity.

The area MP Moses Magogo commended the Speaker for the gesture urging leaders to optimally utilize the resources that were donated to bolster access to education in the region.

The event was attended by Bukhooli Central MP Solomon Silwanyi, Kagulu South MP Milton Muwuma and Baroda Kayaga of Kamuli Municipality, among other MPs and district leaders.