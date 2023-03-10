The Chief Justice of Uganda, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo has described the fallen Judge of the Court of Appeal Justice Kenneth Kakuru as a fearless, incorruptible and tough character who spoke his mind loud and clear.

While giving his eulogy message during the Special Court of Appeal Session to honour the late Judge at High Court Kampala on Thursday, CJ Owiny-Dollo praised Justice Kakuru as someone who will forever be remembered for a number of good things, most especially his tough and resilient character.

“Kakuru called a spoon a spoon, not a small spade. He was an exemplary leader and a resilient manager who moved things and produced results before demanding the same from other members of the team. He was fearless and incorruptible and spoke his mind loud and clear. He was also social, kind-hearted, loving and humorous,” he said.

Justice Dollo also reveal that Justice Kakuru worked as if there is no tomorrow, a character that made him loved by all members of the bench.

“Before I became Chief Justice, I worked with Justice Kakuru in the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court, but his commitment to duty and resounding output left us awed and wondering whether Kakuru ever slept. When I became DCJ I appointed him to head the case management function and oversee the functionality of the registries at the Court of Appeal. He was able to bring order and helped the Court to substantially fight the case backlog. We shall greatly miss you, Justice Kakuru,” he said.

In the space, the Principal Judge Hon. Justice Dr Flavian Zeija also praised Kakuru as a candid, courageous and maverick icon of Uganda’s administration of justice who, until the time of his demise had served as a valued member of the Court of Appeal since his appointment on July 4, 2013.

“The Late Hon. Justice Kenneth Kakuru was a Law don, an invaluable human rights defender and an ardent environmental activist who leaves behind a phenomenal record of fearless and dedicated service to the Judiciary and the Nation at large.”

He added that Justice Kakuru’s passion for the rule of law, democracy and constitutionalism in Uganda was unquestionable. His love for the Judiciary and his Country was immense. He was a man of such a distinction.

“The Late Kenneth Kakuru was a true embodiment of honesty and Judicial Integrity, whose life example will certainly inspire many. The volumes of his professional works and tangible footprints will forever live in the minds of the Judiciary and the entire legal fraternity. His legacy will live on,” said Justice Dr Zeija.

Justice Kenneth Kakuru breathed his last at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya on Tuesday 7th March 2023. The deceased had suffered from cancer and had received specialised treatment, for the last two years, from both within Uganda and abroad. He had apparently regained his physical health and had resumed work and even delivered some judgments.