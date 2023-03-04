President Yoweri Museveni yesterday met and held discussions with the United Nations (UN) Under-Secretary General in the Department of Operational Support, Mr. Atul Khare who called on him at State House, Entebbe.

President Museveni and the UN Under-Secretary General discussed issues of Entebbe Regional Service Centre’s mandate and its operations in the country.

Mr Atul appreciated President Museveni’s leadership and vision as well his efforts in promoting peace and security in the region.

He also commended the President for promoting humanity, citing Uganda as one of the largest refugee hosting countries in the world.

During the same meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding(MoU) was signed between Uganda and the UN on strengthening the operations of the Regional Service Centre in Entebbe.

The meeting was also attended by Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Adonia Ayebare among others.