President Yoweri Museveni has been advised to respect the three government Institutions in the country’s leadership to help ensure seamless services.

Bishop Tomusange William Bifaaki, a resident of Mityana district, said the President’s restriction on the ultimate authority to execute their duties is a challenge to service delivery since there are people he appointed who can implement the work of the government.

While in an exclusive interview with our reporter, Tomusange said there are selfish people who showed the President that the country is running on him alone and if he does not decide nothing can be done, which is wrong because the constitution stipulates that power is in the hands of the people.

He now cited the example of President Museveni interfering in the judiciary and parliament when he wanted to amend the constitution in order to pull out the law that gives suspects of criminal offences the right to receive court bail ,and the amendment of land laws with an aim of abolishing mailo Land and bringing Italian investor Enrica Pinneti to control Uganda’s coffee.

Bishop Tomusange also showed dismay in selfish people who when they come to power forget to serve the people who elected them honestly and diligently but instead they only care about themselves and their families, leaving their electorates to languish in poverty.

He also lamented the fact that some opposition politicians pretend to be fighting for the people of Uganda during the day but during night they turn out to be something else hence becoming a stumbling block to the development of the country.

Tomusange also said that what prevents government programs from working out is political interference ,advising it to focus on serving the people in basic situations including rehabilitation of roads, improving healthcare, education, providing people with agricultural inputs because giving them money will not yield results since they will never utilise such funds correctly when they are living in distressing conditions.

He noted that government projects that have been brought to eradicate poverty in the country such as the parish development model, Emyooga and others are not popular because they are full of scandals and corruption which causes the people who should benefit from them to end up crying because the money does not reach them.

He wants the central government to give local governments the opportunity to collect their own taxes ,in order to streamline service delivery.

Bishop Tomusange warned his people of Mityana North against the homosexuality practice which is allegedly spreading in various parts of the country, and urged parents to take care of their children because many have been found to be taught such vices in schools.

He also urged his people to work hard because no one will put money in their pockets unless when they work and overcome poverty.