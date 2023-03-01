A member of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party has been arrested in South Africa for causing commotion at the ongoing Uganda–South Africa, Trade, Tourism and Investment Summit 2023.

The yet to be identified (name) suspect was arrested yesterday as he tried to disrupt the summit.

According to eyewitnesses, the opposition supporter stormed the summit venue in Pretoria and started shouting on top of his voice. In the course of his arrest, its alleged that the suspect tried to snatch a phone of one of the event attendees.

He is currently being held by security authorities in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, the first Uganda-South Africa, Trade, Tourism and Investment Summit which kicked off on Monday attracted 300 delegates, both private and public, who include the business community, heads of government agencies, and policymakers among others.

The summit has provided a platform for the private sector, government and business regulatory agencies to exchange views, ideas, and information on how to facilitate investment and also identify existing business and investment opportunities for Uganda.

Areas of discussion at the summit include Tourism, Trade and Investment, Finance, Insurance, Professional Service, Manufacturing, Mining, Energy Resources, Agro-processing, ICT, Power Generation, education, and Infrastructure development among others.

The summit which ends today was organised by the Uganda High Commission to South Africa, in partnership with Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Cooperatives, and was also graced by the heads of state of the two countries, President Yoweri Museveni and President Cyril Ramaphosa.