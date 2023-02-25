Rev. Canon Godfrey Mbitse has been elected the 3rd Bishop of Muhabura Diocese by the House of Bishops sitting on 25th February 2023 in Mukono. He will be consecrated and enthroned as Bishop on 2nd April 2023 at St. Andrew’s Cathedral, Seseme, Kisoro.

Canon Mbitse was born on 2nd February 1964 in Ruko Village, Nyarubuye Subcounty, Kisoro District. He was born again in 1985 while in secondary school. In reflecting on his conversion to Christ, Canon Mbitse said, “My parents were not committed Christians, so I grew up not knowing much about Christ. I was trying to find life in worldly pleasures.” After many fellowships and morning devotions in primary and secondary school, “I was finally challenged by Matthew 6:33, which says, ‘Seek first his kingdom and righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.’ That day I committed to live for God instead of seeking worldly pleasures.”

Canon Mbitse earned a Bachelor of Divinity from Bishop Barham University College of Uganda Christian University in 2007, after having successfully been awarded a Diploma in Theology in 1998. He was ordained a deacon in 1998 and a priest in 1999 in Muhabura Diocese.

Canon Mbitse began ministry in Muhabura Diocese as a youth leader and Church Teacher. He has been a parish priest since 1998 and has served as an Archdeacon since 2009. Since 2015, he has also served as the Diocesan Mission Coordinator and Diocesan Head of Clergy.

Canon Mbitse is married to Anna Mbitse and God has blessed them with five children and six grandchildren.