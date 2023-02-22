The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has reminded the Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Resident City Commissioners (RCCs) and their deputies that the Presidential Directive of February 28th, 2022 that prohibits illegal land evictions countrywide still stands and will remain in place until the country gets rid of all such irrational acts.

The Minister made the remarks today during the opening of the Central Buganda Regional RDC/RCC and Deputies capacity building workshop at Colline Hotel, Mukono.

“Overtime, despite the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Government’s program to streamline land management systems in the country, there have been many cases of illegal evictions, or lawful evictions carried out wrongly. In each of these cases, acts of violence, social instability and bloodshed have occurred. In some cases, entire villages have been affected,” she said.

As a result of forced evictions, Hon. Babalanda says people are often left homeless and destitute, without means to earn a livelihood and often with no effective access to legal or other remedies. She added that such evictions also increase inequality and worsen the economic bearing of vulnerable and marginalized sectors of society, especially the elderly, women and children.

The Minister however reiterated that with NRM in charge of Government, such cannot be allowed to happen because the whole idea of waging a protracted people’s struggle to liberate Uganda was essentially targeted to benefit such citizens who were previously voiceless and helpless.

“President Museveni’s intervention on behalf of Ugandans is intended to protect the rights of citizens no matter their status and, above all, to prevent breach of peace and bloodshed.It’s not enough to have money and acquire a property; one has to undertake due diligence to ensure that the property has no squatters or contestation of any nature. Generally, evictions should only be carried out in exceptional circumstances, and in full accordance with relevant laws,” Hon. Babalanda told the commissioners.

“Prior to carrying out any evictions, all feasible alternatives must be explored in consultation with the affected persons; adequate and reasonable notice must be given to all affected persons prior to the scheduled date of eviction, with the provision of legal remedies to seek redress in case they are dissatisfied and due compensation.”

She was also thankful that H.E the President guided that all evictions must be carried out after thorough scrutiny by the District and City Security Committees (D/CSC), in the respective districts and cities.

“Court orders must be vetted to ascertain their legitimacy; after which the consent of the Minister of Lands must be obtained before the eviction is implemented. On top of that, there must be adequate security on site to ensure that no violence breaks out.”

On the other hand, the Minister commended some of the RDCs/RCCs and their deputies who have been active on radio mobilizing the public on government policies.

“There are those of you who are permanent panelists and soon I shall issue a list naming the most active of you. However, I appeal to you to as well participate in community sensitization meetings to update the public on government policies. For you in Central Uganda you are lucky that you have several points with already made crowds that you can address routinely,” she noted.

Hon. Babalanda further told the commissioners that as the official representatives of central government in their respective districts and cities, they are responsible for overseeing implementation of government policies.

The Minister also revealed to the commissioners that soon President Yoweri Museveni will embark on a countrywide tour to assess progress in implementation of wealth creation programs and the 4 –acre model commercial agricultural plan.

“Others issues to be prioritized are matters of security, the PDM and illegal land evictions,” she said.

Hon. Babalanda also raised concern over the issue of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels in central Uganda, saying that its real and becoming a big problem.

“Some arrests have been made in Buikwe and Luwero.You need to coordinate with hotel owners, guest houses, entertainment centers, transporters etc. to be vigilant. Also, remind the LC 1 chairpersons to be on the lookout to screen the people in their villages,” she said.

Hajj Yunus Kakande, the Secretary- Office of the President reminded the commissioners of their roles as representatives of the President in their respective areas of jurisdiction.

Hajj Kakande said RDCs/RCCs and their deputies are supposed to ensure that Ugandans receive quality services from government through monitoring, mobilizing and sensitization.

“You are change agents, you must have all the skills to monitor and engage Ugandans in all government programs. You should be in position to help government in achieving the socio-economic transformation agenda of getting people out of poverty,” he said.

“Don’t work in isolation when it comes to monitoring, work as a team for better results.”

Hajj Kakande also urged the commissioners that as they go about their mandate, they should observe the four core principles of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) which include ;Patriotism, Pan-Africanism, Democracy and Socio-Economic transformation, in order to push the government’s development agenda.

“You should be able to protect and curtail corruption. Stop it before it happens to save government resources.”

He also emphasized that the commissioners should strictly follow the Presidential directive on land evictions and wetland conservation while dealing with issues concerning the two issues.

“Help the government to deal with those wrangles,” he advised.

Representating the NRM Secretary General, Rt Hon, Richard Todwong, Maj (Rtd) Awich Pollar, the party’s Director- External Affairs who also serves as Acting Director Legal Affairs informed the RDCs and RCCs that they are the eyes and ears of government on ground and they should work at fulfilling their assignments on behalf of the ruling establishment.

“Help the wananchi to properly understand government programs to achieve its goal of socially and economically transforming the country,” Maj. Pollar said.