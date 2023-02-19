At least two people have been confirmed dead following an accident involving the convoy of the inspector General of Police Okoth Ochola and a bodaboda.

The IGP is said to have been heading to Kampala from his country home in Tororo, Eastern Uganda when the accident happened at Buwuni Town Council, about 8 KMs from Bugiri.

The deceased have so far been identified as Yunus and Jordan, both in their late 20s.

Scores of Police officers who formed part of the convoy are reported to have been critically injured as the police vehicle overturned several times.

The victims were evacuated to Bugiri Hospital for immediate medical attention from where they were picked up by the police chopper and airlifted to Kampala.

It’s however, not clear whether the IGP was also injured although it’s confirmed he was in the convoy.