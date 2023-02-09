The Secretary General of the National Resistance Movement (NRM), Richard Todwong, has encouraged Ugandans living or working in the diaspora to defend the ruling government at home against sponsored propaganda and negative publicity.

Todwong says there have been deliberate attacks, false accusations, and blackmail on the NRM government by some opposition leaders and supporters using western mainstream and social media.

“The government is fully aware of this trend, its interests, and sponsors,” Todwong said, urging patriotic Ugandans to use available forums to demystify this campaign.

He made the plea on Wednesday, while meeting NRM leaders of the United Kingdom branch led by their chairman, Mr. Allan Olara, at Plot 10, Kyadondo Road, Nakesero, Kampala.

SG said, “We are fighting a global economic war with some of the powers accustomed to looting us.” “The ‘boys’ who are running around chanting in their support against our government are ideologically shallow and misinformed about the political realities in the world.”

“I commend you (NRM diaspora leaders) who understand that it is peace and stability that foster the growth and development of a nation like Uganda,” Todwong added.

On the same occasion, Mr. Todwong praised President Museveni for having kept Uganda on the right economic and political trajectory despite negative opposition forces. “Uganda without President Museveni would be in a mess and a failed state.”

The branch chairman, Mr. Olara, said, they visited Mr. Todwong to seek guidance and blessings before embarking on tours and mobilizing Ugandans who live in the King’s land.

The members pledged to cooperate with the government in developing Uganda to realize its vision.

“We are not only mobilizing support for the ruling party, but we also encourage everyone outside the country to join hands and work towards social and economic transformation,” Olara said.

The NRM director for external affairs, Counsel Awich Polar, assured the diaspora community of the government’s commitment to providing security for their properties and investments, which are often mismanaged by relatives.

“We invite you to bring in more investments, and the government will offer them security.” “We are ready to deal with isolated cases of greedy relatives you entrust with these properties,” Awich said.