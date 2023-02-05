Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) has summoned the Director General of Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), Fred Bamwesigye to appear before the commission and explain how they came up the idea of prohibiting travellers from taking photos and filming videos at Entebbe International Airport.

According to the Commission, UCAA’s move aids corruption at the country’s international Airport.

The EOC is a constitutional body established by article 32 of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda as amended and the Equal Opportunities Commission Act 2007 with the mandate to eliminate discrimination and Inequalities against any individual or group of persons on ground of sex, social or economic standing, political or disability.

“The Commission has taken note of the post from Civil Aviation Authority Management indicating that no one is allowed to take photos at Entebbe International Airport. The Commission also notes that members of the public had made allegations of the unbridled corrupt activities of the Entebbe International Airport staff,”EOC chairperson said in a letter dated 3rd February, 2023.

“The Commission has taken note that most of the victims of the corruption Vice are the marginalized people who are vulnerable and try to find a way out to look for work for the benefit of themselves and their families. These include but not limited to the youth who seek employment from abroad as well as the sick and the elderly who seek treatment from abroad.

The purpose of this letter therefore is to summon you to appear before the honorable members of the commission on the 8th day of February, 2023 at 10:00 am at the Commission offices on the 1st floor of Kingdom Kampala Building, Nile Avenue to show how the management came up with such a circular that promotes corruption at Entebbe International Airport,” the Chairperson added.

EOC’s summons to Mr. Bamwesigye follows UCAA’s directive banning taking of photos and filming of videos at Entebbe International Airport with immediate effect.

The warning signposts were put up at different points beginning from the check toll.

UCAA’s action came hot on the heels of a public scrutiny from the recent corruption scandal where many of their staff were recorded and exposed while extorting money from travellers in order to clear their documents and luggage before allowing them to fly out of the country.

The corruption at the airport was exposed through citizen journalists who recorded and leaked videos and photos of the airport staff allegedly asking and taking bribes from travellers before clearing them to travel.

However, in a statement released on Thursday, UCAA reversed the ban saying that it only applies to a few “sensitive” areas at the airport where videography and photography are prohibited.

“This is to clarify that the reminder message restricting photography and filming relates only to operational restricted or sensitive areas within the terminal building such as security screening areas and equipment, among other sensitive areas,” UCAA said in a statement.

“We are committed to implementing measures for a better passenger experience, but airport security and safety of all will not be compromised. However, selfies and other memorable video moments may be undertaken in the pre-boarding and duty free area after the last security check or at the land-side before accessing the security restricted area.”