President Yoweri Museveni yesterday received an investor from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mr. Deepak Mehta, who called on him at State House, Nakasero.

Mr. Deepak, who is the Managing Director of Global Gases Group, met the President recently in Dubai during his visit to UAE.

Mr. Deepak was accompanied to State House by his Directors, Arnab Das and Swalnil Vichare.

He told the President of various projects he plans to open up in the country that include production of oxygen gas for hospitals as well as for export to countries in the region and the making of biogas and fertilizers from cow dung.

He told the President of his plan to use waste in cities and urban areas for making electricity.

President Museveni welcomed the Mr. Deepak to Uganda adding that the manufacture of oxygen gas would go a long way in promoting import substitution and would also be exported to neighbouring countries.

“It is an investment that will supply oxygen to hospitals. Some would be exported and will also help in import substitution,” he noted.

On waste management, the President observed that it would contribute in ensuring the cleanliness of the environment.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa, and the Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Francis Mwebesa.

Others were the Minister of State for Investment, Hon. Evelyne Anite, and other senior Government officials.