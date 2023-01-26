As the race for the elections of Uganda National Students’ Association (UNSA) takes shape, the battle for the association’s Vice Presidency has attracted a sizeable number of aspirants.

After what may be described as a successful tenure in office as GRC school of Languages Literature and Communication at Makerere University, Hadijah Mutesi, has made an official proclamation that she is worthy and qualified to extend her leadership skills to UNSA.

Mutesi’s declaration today received overwhelming messages from her classmates, friends,students mentors, advisors who welcomed her candidature.

Mutesi dubbed ” the hope of students” has vowed to cause a fundamental change in UNSA.

Over 4 aspirants from different universities such as Muni University, Gulu University, Ugandan Christian University among others agreed to field only one candidate from one region for UNSA Vice Presidency.

She will be battling out with different candidates from various universities across the country.

Through an interview, Mutesi said that her brand brings participatory, inspirational, and revolutionary leadership.

UNSA is the umbrella body that unites student’s leaders at tertiary and secondary levels of education in Uganda. It was established under section 30 of the education Act. It replaced the National Union of Student’s of Uganda (NUSU) in 1998 to end supposed inequality and discrimination in the organisation. UNSA is mandated to voice student’s concerns, ensure student’s welfare and build effective leadership among students.

About Mutesi:

Began her elementary education journey from less pronounced schools in Kyankwanzi district, Mutesi, the 87th Guild Representative Councillor for the School of Languages, Literature and Communication never imagined she’d catapult to the supreme institution of learning in the country, dubbed Makerere University.

Raised to a struggling family embroiled in subsistence agriculture, Hadijah was not discouraged by the harsh childhood circumstances and indeed capitalized on her low roots to hold her academics in high regard. She did her PLE at Ubaidah Islamic Primary School, advanced for UCE at Yashagaa Secondary School, before attaining UACE at the same.

Luckily, her dream to get to Makerere University was illuminated by a district quota she attained having been amongst the best performers. This is a girl who had started her journey barefooted in schools that didn’t even have electricity to enable her do some extra late night reading. But she shot through all these tough times to pursue her dream.

Journey to Makerere

Mutesi Hadijah was admitted for a Bachelors degree in Journalism and Communication program at Makerere University under the government sponsorship scheme in the 2020/21 academic year.

While at university she social networked with several of her classmates who indeed appreciated her leadership capabilities and elected her to be their GRC in the 87th guild house. In her leadership in the guild, she championed a mentorship program using the Female caucus where they oriented younger girls from year one and above that were passionate about leadership.

Leadership background

Mutesi Hadijah is currently in third year student offering a bachelor of journalism and communication at Makerere University. She started her leadership journey a head girl in her Primary Six, progressed to Assistant sports prefect in her Form One, Dormitory captaining Form Two, Head Girl in Form Three and Vice President in Form Five, Deputy Speaker MAK at School of Languages Literature and communication in her year one first semester, GRC school of Languages Literature and Communication ( SLLC) in her year one second semester, volunteered in. Abenakyo foundation, championed the construction of more halls of residents for girls at Makerere University, participated in the COVAB medicine strike that advocated for all medicine students to start earning their allowances. As a leader, she has championed the release of students marks at Makerere University, championed the support EACOP initiative, mobilized and exposed the ills of society using her social media handles like twitter which has helped students to get help for example the Karamoja hunger, forced marriages of younger girls, and so forth. She has attended policy advocacy trainings at Parliament where she fronted policies that uplift students.

She participated in the 2022 employment Amendment bill, attended National Youth Symposium where she presented girls who needed to be empowered into leadership space regarding of their backgrounds. She moved upcountry to mobilize and made research about the challenges faced by underprivileged students and exposed them to the concerned people. “I come from a humble background, studied in remote schools but studied hard and I was able to get a scholarship on government at Makerere University,” she says. “So I want to be an inspirational to Someone out there regardless of where they come from to keep their dreams a live,” she adds.

Road to UNSA

Mutesi wants to advance her leadership to the national level. She currently eyes the Vice Presidency of the Uganda National Students Association from where she wants to act as a voice of the girl child. Given her entrenched leadeeship journey, odds are without doubts that she will be considered fit for the UNSA job.