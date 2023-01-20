Rocket Health, the leading telemedicine firm based in Uganda has appointed Dr. Jacqueline Kitulu, the chairperson of its Board of Directors.

Dr. Kitulu, a Kenyan is a highly experienced health professional and her appointment highlights Rocket Health’s readiness to assert its heightened level of corporate governance and responsibility.

In a similar development, Stephen Dimba Odhiambo was also appointed Chief Commercial Officer of the telemedicine firm.

“Today, @RocketHealthUG is excited to announce the appointment of @mdjkitulu as the chairperson of the board of directors. Mr. Stephen Dimba has also been confirmed as the Chief Commercial Officer,” Rocket Health posted on their twitter handle on January 19th, 2023.

Dr. Kitulu emerges the first chairperson of the Rocket Health board, which is comprised of high end medical professionals like Dr. William Lubega, Fiona Nuwamanya, Hope Achiro, Arron Cleary, Dr. Davis Musinguzi, and Dr. John Mark Bwanika.

Upon receiving the exciting news of her appointment, Dr. Kitulu spoke of the need for heightened operations of the firm beyond regional and continental boundaries.

“I want to see Rocket Health get into the East African region, Central Africa, West Africa, just growing, expanding across Africa, as a leading light in digital health provision,” asserted Dr. Kitulu, and added;

“Many players have not integrated these services (doctor consultations, laboratory and pharmacy services), Rocket Health as the forerunners has the opportunity to figure out how to ensure that this model achieves world class quality and commercial profitability, and consequently lead others into the system.”

It should be noted that Dr. Kitulu has more than 15 years of executive and organizational leadership tailored towards setting strategic goals for the organization, while motivating individuals within the group to successfully carry out assignments in service to those goals.

Besides, she is endowed with added expertise in corporate governance, board management and healthcare advocacy.

Before this appointment, Kitulu was the President of the Kenya Medical Association, and is currently an active member on several boards, which among others include; Safaricom Health Advisory Board and the Emergency Plus Medical Services ( Eplus Kenya).

Officially launched in 2012, Rocket Health is the leading telemedicine provider in Uganda, offering an end-to-end healthcare experience to over 100,000 individual patients.

The firm has over the over the last 12 months attained exceptional growth, opening new branches, entering new markets, in addition to building a bigger and more effective digital health cohort.

Rocket Health opened a new hub, with a clinic, pharmacy, laboratory and vaccination center in Kyetume, Gayaza, and also ventured into the wholesale supply chain, opening a warehouse in Bugolobi to serve retail pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals across Uganda.

Its healthcare solutions leverages technology to serve its clients on a 24/7 basis, providing services like online medical consultation, collection of samples, and delivery of medicines with a focus on quality, convenience and affordability. They also have a USSD service for those without internet connection.