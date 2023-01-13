Examination boards under the Department of Business Technical Vocational Education and Training (BTVET) have courted Parliament’s Education and Sports Committee for more funding in the 2023/2024 Financial Year.

The Committee chaired by Hon. John Twesigye Ntamuhira received the proposed budget estimates for the boards on Tuesday, 10 January 2023.

While appearing before the committee, officials from Uganda Business and Technical Examinations Board (UBTEB) led by Oyesigye Onsesmus, the Executive Secretary, put a case for additional funding of shs18.8 billion.

According to Wanda Herbert, the Board’s Principal Planning and Budgeting Officer, the funding will cater for the construction of an assessment centre and enhancement of competence based assessment among others.

He said that UBTEB secured funds that were subjected to a 40 per cent cut that was later allocated under the retooling project code.

“Ministry of Finance approved the infrastructure development project with a requirement of over Shs13.3 billion in financial year 2023/2024. But due to pressures from the landlord, we pray that Shs16 billion be provided to expedite the project and enable the Board shift to her permanent home,” Wanda noted.

The Uganda Nurses and Midwifery Examination Board (UNMEB) called on the committee to identify additional funding of Shs20.2 billion to support physical infrastructure development, human capital development and purchase of vehicles.

According to the UNMEB Executive Secretary, Helen Kataratambi, the board has a total resource projection of Shs20.4 billion.

“It is my humble prayer that additional resource is allocated to the board so that the budget deficit and key priority areas in the new financial year are catered for,” Kataratambi added.

The Uganda Allied Health Examinations Board (UAHEB) led by the Chairperson, Rose Nassali, presented a budget estimate of Shs20.

According to Nassali, the estimate covers subvention through the Ministry of Education and Sports as well as projected incomes from candidates and institutions.