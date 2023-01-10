The former Senior Presidential Press Secretary Joseph Tamale Mirundi has lashed out at Police for arresting events organizer Abbey Musinguzi commonly known as Abitex over the death of 10 people in a stampede that happened at Freedom City Mall during the new year eve event.

Appearing on Baba TV, Mirundi said nobody has to be blamed for what happened at Freedom City because it was an accident which no one had control over.

“This was an accident, and no one is supposed to be blamed but because the Police want to eat money, Abitex is now a sacrificial lamb. This was beyond human imagination. It’s unfortunate that now the mafias are planning to extort money from Ssebalamu. First of all, it was not a bomb explosion, to blame the security, secondly, it was not suffocation, so I cannot blame the owner,” Mirundi stated.

“The children were caught there because they wanted to see Fireworks. Also, MC was responsible to inform the revellers about the fireworks because the children had stayed awake purposely to see fireworks. So, if you say that there was only one door, who can witness that? How did they enter then? So nobody must be blamed, Abitex’s interest was to collect money as he has always but today was a different day.”

The political analyst added that Abitex committed no offences.

“Now can the Police tell us how different are the security measures in concerts manned by Balaam that Abitex did not fulfill? in general, this was an accident like how you saw that boat MV templar that capsized. Purely children had come to watch the fireworks.”

On 1st January 2023, over 10 people died in a stampede at Freedom City as they were exiting the hall to watch fireworks.

Preliminary investigations show that revellers, mainly children, suffocated. Some died on the spot while others died later in the hospital. It is from this point that the Police arrested Abitex for negligence. Police accuse him of closing the exits and not meeting the agreed safety measures as he had agreed to which probably led to the loss of lives.