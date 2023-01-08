The Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has said that he is now stable and out of danger.

To say this, the Minister was giving a brief report about his current health after fainting yesterday while in Kanungu district.

Following the incident, Dr Baryomunsi was airlifted to Mulago National Referral Hospital for specialized treatment.

“The Minister was returning from a Church function in Ruhija, Rutenga sub county where he had donated iron sheets to Kyakirekye Church of Uganda,” ChimpReports news website posted on Sunday morning.

The Kanungu District NRM Chairperson, Mr. Godfrey Karabenda told the local news website that Dr. Baryomunsi fainted while on his way to another function in Kambuga sub county.

Karabenda added that the people whom the Minister was traveling with, quickly rushed him to Kambuga hospital for treatment where health workers reportedly found him with hypertension.

At around 10:30pm, he was airlifted from Kambuga Hospital to Kampala for specialized treatment.

Now, according to the Minister, there’s no need to call for alarm since he is now in a stable condition.

“Friends, yesterday I had a black out while in my constituency. I was moving from one church function to another. I was rushed to Kambuga Hosp and then airlifted to Mulago Hospital. Am now stable and out of danger. The medical team is carrying out further tests. No need to worry,” Dr. Baryomunsi tweeted.