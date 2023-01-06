The leadership of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has saluted Uganda Police Force for taking action against its errant soldiers.

According to UPDF Deputy Spokesperson, Col Deo Akiiki, in a joint operation, yesterday the army and police force arrested 5 soldiers attached to the guard Batallion for conducting illegal operations against their assumed adversary in kakoola Ssabagabo in Wakiso District.

“This contravenes the UPDF code of conduct and is against the good order and discipline of UPDF,” Col Akiiki said in a statement dated 6th January, 2023.

Col Akiiki added that the guards’ illegal operations affected the movement of vehicles which attracted police and military deployments in Mutungo to swing into action and arrested the soldiers.

“UPDF condemns such behavior in the strongest terms. Such Indiscipline shall never be tolerated as it jeopardizes the good working relationship between the two sister forces. The said soldiers shall be arraigned before the court martial,” he said.

“We salute the police officers that took action.”