The State Minister for Northern Uganda, Hon. Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny has urged the youth to embrace government development programs like Parish Development Model (PDM) to fight unemployment.

Hon. Kwiyucwiny made the plea on Wednesday 4th January, 2023 during the graduation ceremony of 212 students at the West Nile (Alur) Zonal Industrial Hub situated in Atheju village, Akaa sub-county in Zombo district. The graduates were equipped with hands-on skills during a five months free training in different vocational fields of work.

“H.E the President has delivered his first born, since you are the first batch of graduates. Implement what has been taught and put it in good use,” the Minister told the graduands who received Level I Certificates from the Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT).

“And please take advantage of the available government programs such as Parish Development Model and Emyooga so that you fight unemployment,” she added.

Hon. Kwiyucwiny further tasked the beneficiaries to be business oriented, create a niche, learn proper handling of customers, save, and have a mindset change to develop.

She thanked H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye for implementing and making the initiative a success.

On her part, Ms. Barekye thanked President Museveni for evenly extending the skilling opportunities to all regions across Uganda.

“The President’s vision was for young people who did not have degrees to be skilled and be useful to their families and the country. We have started to realise it,” the State House Comptroller asserted, before urging graduates to put the acquired skills to good use.

Ms. Barekye re-echoed Hon. Kwiyucwiny’s call for the beneficiaries to embrace government programs like PDM, saying that such programs will help them create jobs and fight poverty.

“Under PDM, 30% of the funds is meant to cater for the youth. So I call upon leaders to integrate the beneficiaries into the program so that they can benefit. You should also apply those acquired skills in those government programs so that they can be put into good use,” she remarked.

“Government also plans to create a common user facility which will be used by the skilled beneficiaries to manufacture their own products, sell them and earn money.”

Ora County Member of Parliament, Hon. Lawrence Songa Biyika commended President Museveni for putting up a great initiative aimed at fighting unemployment among the youth.

“Now that you have been equipped with skills, go out there, create jobs and make money,” Hon. Songa said.

Eng Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects and Industrial Hubs challenged the graduates to be innovative and solve immediate challenges faced by Uganda.

Eng Kamugisha also advised them to upgrade till level 9 which is a PhD.

Mr. Pius Alitema, the Zombo Resident District Commissioner congratulated the youths upon this achievement and thanked President Museveni for being a Visionary leader who wishes well for all Ugandans.

“Don’t just sit on your certificates, make them useful by creating jobs through using the skills you have acquired here. We shall follow you up,” Mr. Alitema said.

Mr. Philip Anwangkane Oryem, the Manager of Alur Zonal Industrial Hub said, they had an intake of 216 students, a few dropped out leaving behind 212 (105 males and 107 females) students that have successfully completed their training.

He said there are eight (8) catchment districts benefiting from the hub which include; Arua district, Arua city, Maracha district, Madi-okollo district, Terego district, Pakwach district, Nebbi district and Zombo district.

Mr. Anwangkane stated the beneficiaries were trained for five months starting from 3rd August 2022 to 24th December 2022 and were equipped with different skills in carpentry and joinery, welding and metal fabrication, tailoring and knitting, and hair dressing.

The event was also attended by government and local leaders among other invited guests.