The State House Comptroller, Ms. Jane Barekye has tasked the youth to make the Zonal Industrial Hub Initiative a success story so as to push Uganda’s socio-economic transformation agenda.

To say this, Ms. Barekye was passing out 212 students who graduated at the Acholi Zonal Industrial Hub after completing a free- five months skills development training in the different vocational disciplines on Tuesday, 3rd January, 2023.

The State House Comptroller said President Yoweri Museveni initiated the Industrial hubs project across the country in order to enhance youth skilling and training. She therefore requested the beneficiaries not to disappoint the President by making the initiative a success story.

“Use the skills you have acquired here to work and improve your livelihoods and that of your families,” Ms. Barekye advised.

“Please do not disappoint the President. Ensure that this becomes a success story; so go out and embrace the President’s vision of transforming Uganda socially and economically,” she added.

Concerning a request by Acholi leaders to increase the number of in-take in the industrial hub, the comptroller asked them to be patient because State House has got other industrial hubs across the country, they facilitate yet the funds are still limited.

“There’s a possibility to implement your request once Parliament increases State House’s budget,” Ms. Barekye assured.

The Comptroller further said that the President will provide beneficiaries with a common user facility equipped with machines which will be used by everyone for free to manufacture goods which they will take to the market to sell and earn a living.

Mr. Odong Jimmy, the Manager of the Acholi Presidential Industrial Hub, said that the trainees underwent a free- five months training starting from 4th August 2022 to 23rd December 2022 and were awarded Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) Level I Certificates.

Mr. Odong said that the hub admitted 220 students from 10 administrative units namely; Amuru district, Nwoya district, Omoro district, Gulu district, Gulu city, Pader district, Lamwo district, Agago district, Kitgum district, Kitgum municipality and each was given a slot of 22.

He said out of the 212 participants (99 males and 113 females), 60 did tailoring comprising of four male and 56 females, 35 males did carpentry, 58 did welding (two females and 56 males) and 59 did hairdressing( 55 females and four males).

Mr. Odongo further told Ms. Barekye that due to the acquired skills, the beneficiaries are now ready to ready to propel socio-economic transformation of Acholi Sub Region and Uganda at large.

He also commended President Museveni for this great initiative and requested him to increase the number of beneficiaries per intake to be increased from 220 to 500.

Mr. Echugor Charles, the Gulu Resident District Commissioner also commended President Museveni for imparting knowledge to the youth through trainings at Zonal Industrial Hubs.

He also urged all leaders including his fellow RDCs and deputies to ensure that they work closely and ensure that the Presidential initiative is a success.

Other dignitaries present at the event were; Hon. Acora Nancy Odonga Woman Member of Parliament for Lamwo district, Hon.Olanya Gilbert, Member of Parliament for Kilak South Amuru district, Mr. Naamara Anthony, the Commissioner Local Government, Mr. Michael Okumu the Deputy Director of the Directorate of Industrial Training, Eng Raymond Kamugisha, the Director of Presidential Projects & Industrial Hubs, Mr. Opiyo Christopher Ateker, the Chairperson Acholi Hub among others.