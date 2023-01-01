Ruparelia Group through its property management arm- Crane Management Services (CMS) are indeed becoming the big game real estate developers they were destined to be, by erecting another incredibly fabulous buiding in Kampala.

This will add a highly significant contribution to the face-lift of Kampala, something that is in tandem with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA)’s goal of transforming the city.

This marvelous milestone will be accomplished by adding another magnificent building to their vast array of properties in the city with the budding Kabira Country Club 350-apartment 110k Square Meter Hotel.

The monstrously massive and magnificent apartments, located in Bukoto on the outskirts of Kampala city near Kabira Country Club, will soon join the league of hotels and apartments to reckon with in the city.

According to the latest information supplied to this website by the management, the highly impressive edifice will be ready for use soon this year, as one of the 2023 business projects.

Ruparelia Group have been hailed for their tremendous efforts in solving housing challenges in the country, and also making significant strides towards aiding KCCA attain its strategic goal of a smart city.

The spectacular stracture, an embodiment of spacious parking room is an addition to other properties like Speke Apartments on Wampeewo Avenue in Kololo, Kampala Boulevard on Kampala road, Market Plaza on Market Street, owned and managed by CMS.

With over 300 properties in Kampala and other major towns like Mbarara, Jinja, Mbale and Mukono, Ruparelia Group has been touted for excelling in solving accomodation needs of urban dwellers.

It should be noted that in addition to being the largest number of ongoing real estate projects, Ruparelia Group also boasts of being the private owner of large commercial land in Kampala and the metropolitan areas.