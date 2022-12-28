The former Minister without Portfolio, Major (Rtd) Hajj Abdul Nadduli has cautioned the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, famously known as Bobi Wine that if he continues to avoid working together with other forces of Change, he will never defeat the present regime to become President of Uganda.

Nadduli made this revelation last week while celebrating his 80th birthday at his home in Luweero.He said the current NRM leadership has started doing the same evil things that caused him and others to go into the bush to fight in the 1981-1986 liberation war that brought President Yoweri Museveni to power.

Nadduli revealed that those in opposition have failed to win the trust of Ugandans because of the selfish motives embedded within their hearts.

“I call you upon you leaders in NUP that if you think you will lonely walk this journey of liberation, you are daydreaming, you have to first unite with other politicians without any tribal sentiment or colour or religion and become one, then set off.”

He added that NUP, as the leading force of change in the opposition, if they continue to distance themselves from the other forces of change, they will never get what they want but instead they will lose more.

“This is the time for unity, those from the opposition must unite for the good of Uganda. And if NRM thinks that whatever case maybe they cannot go out of power, let them not forget that God is above and he has destroyed bigger empires like Rome, Germany etc let them not forget that,” Nadduli said.

“I want you to tell Bobi Wine that me, his father has said even though he moves around the world, he will never lead this country if he intends to move alone but he must walk with others. If Jesus the son of God worked with a man to fulfil his mission how about you a common man? Why don’t you work with other forces of change?” he asked.

The former Luweero District Chairperson also urged those struggling to take power to first put away the mentality of fighting for position and embrace the idea of fighting to see a better Uganda even if they don’t get any position after their fight.

“You need to first let go of love to fight for a position because if you don’t you are going to die. My fellow Ugandans it’s time to let go of little things and focus on the big picture called Uganda. If you don’t do this, Uganda is going to be no more.”

He noted that the struggle for the transition of power must not be a war that will lead to the shedding of blood but it must be a wise and easy move by the majority negotiating with those in power.

“I want to start this move aimed at turning over this tension of transition of power, majestically and friendly. As the scriptures say two can not walk together until they agree. So if those agitating for change don’t agree to move together they are not moving anywhere.”