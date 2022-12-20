Police in Kazo District is holding Kebirungyi Immaculate, a resident of Kigarama cell Sanga Town Council Kiruhura District for stealing a one month old baby boy.

The baby boy was stolen from her parents in Rwemirondo ward Kazo Town Council last week with intentions of raising him as her own.

Samson Kasasira, the Rwizi regional Police spokesperson told our reporter that the matter was reported to Police on the same day and tracking of the suspect commenced immediately.

According to Kasasira, the investigations led police to the husband of the suspect in Kigarama cell, Sanga Town Council, a one Wahabu Abudu who alleged that his wife had gone to Kitagwenda District to give birth.

The suspect was trailed through districts of Ibanda,Kiruhura ,Kitagwenda and Kamwengye, and was later arrested on Sunday 18/12/2022 from Kanoni subcounty in Kazo District recovering the one month old baby.

The baby, according to reports, was weak at the time due to improper feeding and he was immediately reunited with the family.

During investigations, another two year old girl suspected to be stolen as well was found in the home of the suspect and efforts to reunite her with her parents are ongoing.

“The Police urges members of the public to be cautious of letting strangers into their homes because the least expected place is where you’re targeted from like in this case the couple was targeted from Victory Church in Kazo where they had gone for prayers on the 07/12/2022,” Kasasira said.