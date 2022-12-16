The Traffic police at Kakiri police station is investigating a fatal accident that claimed the life of a police officer identified as Kadede Sulah.

The incident happened at Busaku village, Namayumba Town Council along the Kampala-Hoima road in Wakiso district at around 2140c on the 15th, December 2022.

Traffic Police Spokesperson, Faridah Nampiima says the accident involved threee motor vehicles registration numbers UAQ 541P T/Spacio, UAV 727G T/Mark 11 grande and UAR 331R Mitsubishi Canter.

“Preliminary information indicate that PC Kadede together with PC Dramviku had responded to a single minor accident involving motor vehicle reg no UAV 727G T/MARK 11 grande and guard rails at Busaku village. As the above motor vehicle was being loaded on the breakdown, motor vehicle reg no UAQ 541P T/SPACIO from Kampala side rammed into them, killing PC Kadede on spot and seriously injuring PC Dramviku and the driver of the breakdown,”ASP Nampiima said.

She added that the injured victims were rushed to Mulago national referral hospital for treatment, while the body of PC Kadede was conveyed to the city mortuary for postmortem examination. The driver is on the run.

“We wish to remind all road users to drive carefully while on the road and be mindful of other road users. The festive season is here. Avoid over speeding, drink-driving and all other road indisciplines that can lead to loss of lives or damage to property.”