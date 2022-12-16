The territorial police of Rukungiri district are investigating circumstances under which a 37 year old Rahab Turinawe a casual labourer was murdered.

The deceased, a resident of Katwekamwe cell Rwentondo ward Eastern division Rukungiri district, was allegedly murdered and clandestinely buried by his own family members.

It’s alleged that on Friday last week, the deceased left home to the garden to plant trees and never returned, until Tuesday this week when the wife one Annah Twijukye,36,reported a case of disappearance at Rukungiri CPS.

Later alone, the biological mother to the deceased one Barekura Annah,70, and her other sons Kasiime, Nabaasa Dickson and Kanyesigye Allan immediately fled the village after selling a number of their belongings. This prompted the residents to suspect that they could have murdered the deceased considering their previous land conflicts.

A search was mounted by the residents until Wednesday evening when fresh dug soil was seen at a stone quarry surrounded by eucalyptus plantation belonging to one of the brothers Nabaasa Dickson.

Upon digging to find out what could have been buried there, they recovered his decomposing body, naked and wrapped in a sack.

According to the Kigezi regional police spokesperson Elly Maate, the scene was visited by the Rukungiri homicide team and documented, body was identified by the relatives and conveyed to Rwakabengo Health center Ill for postmortem.

Maate added that Inquiries are ongoing and the hunt for suspects is ongoing so that they are brought to book.

The case has been registered at Rukungiri police under file number CRB 1369/2022.