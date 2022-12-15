President Yoweri Museveni met and held discussions with Victoria Nuland, the United States undersecretary for Political Affairs. The two discussed a range of continental issues with key focus being the regional security challenges in East Africa.

During the meeting that took place on the side-lines of the ongoing US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC, President Museveni and H.E Nuland discussed matters of peace and security, democracy and human rights as well as other bilateral priorities between United States and Uganda.

The undersecretary expressed her government’s appreciation to President Museveni and the government of Uganda for the efforts aimed at bringing peace and stability in the region.

She called for President Museveni’s continued support in finding a lasting solution to peace in the region especially the DRC.

The undersecretary also rooted for more cooperation between Uganda and United States. “We can do more together economically, strengthen ties and democracy “she noted.

She also thanked the President for honoring the invite to attend the US-Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC.

President Museveni accompanied by his daughter; Natasha Karugire is among the African Heads State attending the US -Africa Leaders’ Summit in Washington DC.

The Summit focuses on increasing bilateral trade and investment in critical areas especially health, energy, agribusiness and ICT among other areas.