The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has put out of action 11 suspected rebels belonging to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) who had attacked residents of Ntoroko district on Tuesday.

According to UPDF authorities, an estimate of 20 to 30 ADF fighters last night crossed River Semuliki into Kyanja in Ntoroko district.

“Our intelligence got wind of them and they were intercepted. A fight is on to decisively deal with the group. 11 of them have been put out of Action. More details will be availed,” the UPDF Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye tweeted on Tuesday.

Earlier on, at least three people were injured in Bweramule Sub County, Ntoroko District following an attack by ADF rebels.

Authorities identified the injured as Kabwana, Acright Musana and the third one is yet to be identified.

Musana was shot in the chest before being rushed to Rwebisengo Health center IV.

The Ntoroko District chairman William Kasoro noted that some people from Bweramule Sub County fled to Kibuuku District headquarters while others are in Rwebisengo and Karugutu town councils.

The attack happened in an area just over 3 kilometers from River Semliki at the border of Uganda with DR Congo.