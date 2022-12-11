President Yoweri Museveni has this evening arrived in the United Kingdom at the Harrods Aviation Luton FBO (Fixed-Base Operator), London.

He landed at 7:50pm UK time to the reception of among others; United Kingdom’s Trade Envoy to Uganda and Rwanda, Lord Dollar Popat, Uganda’s High Commissioner to UK, H.E Nimisha

Madhvani, and Lord Sheriff of Bedfordshire Vinod Bhagwandas

Tailor.

The president will be in the UK for a one-day working visit enroute USA for the US-Africa Leaders’ summit.

During his stay in the UK, President Museveni will meet investors and UK government officials.

President Museveni was due to make a visit to the United Kingdom in September where he would have joined Uganda-born Indians for their 50th anniversary but he called it off following the death of

Queen Elizabeth II.