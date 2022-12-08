President Yoweri Museveni has directed that the fallen Supreme Court judge, Ruby Opio Aweri be accorded an official funeral.

This has been revealed by the Minister In-charge of Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda.

“H.E the President has directed that the fallen Justice Ruby Opio Aweri is accorded an official funeral befitting his status. Accordingly, all arrangements are now underway. May Justice Aweri’s soul rest in eternal peace! BMB #RIP,” Hon. Babalanda tweeted on Thursday.

Justice Opio Aweri who has also been the Chief Inspector of Courts died at Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala on Wednesday morning, according to the Chief Justice, Alfonse Owiny-Dollo.

He was aged 69.

“The Judiciary family is saddened with the passing of Justice Opio Aweri, as he has been described by many as a great towering legal mind who served the bench with boundless dedication, utmost humility and commitment for nearly four decades. No doubt that the nation will miss his noble service,” read Justice Owiny-Dollo’s statement shared by the Judiciary yesterday.

Justice Opio Aweri joined the Judiciary in 1983 as a grade one magistrate and rose through the ranks to Justice of the Supreme Court, a position he has held until the time of his death.