A team from the United Nations Population Fund has advised Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) troops at the 4 Division headquarters to interest their spouses in income generating activities to attain social economic transformation.

This sensitization campaign falls in the country-wide 16 days of awareness against Gender Based Violence.

In her address to the soldiers, the Gulu Probation and Welfare Officer Ms. Jesca Anena pointed out the relevance of economically empowering soldiers’ wives, saying that this supplements the soldier’s hard-earned income.

The day’s facilitators also noted that having different sources of income in homes creates more settled homes. “This will permanently stem out circumstances that create domestic violence,” the UN team warned.

The visiting UN team also provided information about the significance of family planning, reproductive health, and retirement, among others; to the militants.

The team was received by the 4 Division Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) Officer Maj Nicholas Abiribale.