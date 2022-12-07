The Ministry of Education and Sports has introduced the Physical Activity and Sports Bill, 2022.

The Bill was presented by the State Minister for Sports, Hon. Peter Ogwang at a sitting of Parliament on Tuesday, 06 December 2022.

The bill provides for the existence of the National Council of Sports, membership of the council and its finances.

It provides for the organization of sports at national and international levels and establishes the National Recognition and Reward Scheme.

It also outlines the eligibility for registration as a sports federation and their memberships.

The Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa referred the Bill to the Committee on Education and Sports for scrutiny.

The Deputy Speaker also tasked the committee to harmonize provisions in the Bill with the one presented by Hon. Moses Magogo, a year ago.

“We have clauses that limited the private member under Article 93 of the Constitution about a charge on the Consolidated Fund. Government will take over the Private Member’s Bill, consolidate and harmonize,” said Tayebwa.

On 01 December 2021, Magogo was granted leave of the House to introduce a Private Member’s Bill entitled, the National Sports Bill.

The object of that Bill is to regulate the operation and administration of national sports associations, federations and community sports clubs.

Magogo told Parliament at the time that the Bill proposed the creation of a Sports Fund to provide sustainable means of supporting sports in Uganda.

It also sought to repeal the 1964 National Council of Sports Act, and enable Uganda to harness available opportunities in local and international sports.