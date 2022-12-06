The outgoing Turkey Ambassador to Uganda, His Excellency Fikret Kerem Alp has praised the good nature of Ugandans and the safety of the country and urged the Turkish community to always feel at home whenever they are in the East African country.

Speaking at a farewell party at the home of Yuasa Investments Uganda Limited at Nakawa last week, H.E Kerem expressed admiration for Uganda’s security and at the same time bashed foreign countries that have labelled the country as a difficult country to sustain business and investments due to insecurity.

“Looking at other countries’ statements, that Uganda is not necessarily the country with the best security! This is false. It’s a false perception that other countries are trying to put on Uganda but as for me since arriving here I have found a very safe country. I have been walking from my residence to the embassy and when I was tired of walking, I bought my own Bodaboda, that is what I have been raiding and no security threats at all, that has ever happened to me,” he said.

H.E Kerem also urged the Turkish community to always engage with security personnel in Uganda in case of issue because Uganda Police is very cooperative.

“ We have a good relationship with the police so that anyone coming from Turkey knows that their embassy together with Uganda Police will always cover their backs and protect them. Uganda’s strong security measures have been very instrumental in bringing Turkish investors here.”

He also urged his countrymen and women to diligently work with Ugandans because they are excellent and friendly people.

“This country doesn’t have to be rushed. Secondly, Turkish should learn to share because Ugandan people are generous, they love to share what they have. Have corporate social responsibility. Don’t target only profits, you have to give back to society.”

The Ambassador also appreciated the Pakistan community for accepting to work with the Turkish embassy and the community at large to see that they reach out to Ugandan communities in need especially those in the rural settings where they have built schools and hospitals.

In a special way H.E Kerem appreciated the government for opening up investment opportunities towards Turkey which has also benefited Uganda because ever since the two countries began doing business, many countries have come to Uganda wanting to do business.

“When the two countries started doing business, other countries I may say were kind of jealous but now I think they are using our template and we have seen many countries now coming up expressing to do business with Uganda. We have seen European Union, India, Canada, and China using the same template, I think they have seen that the Turkish template is the best. I think it is better to work with using the culture and norms of that country if you are ensuring sustainable development than bringing examples from a different country to develop another country.”

In the same spirit, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Yuasa Investments Hasham Wahaib praised H.E. Kerem for his resilient work to ensure that he creates bilateral bridges that have allowed the two countries Uganda and Turkey to trade both in terms of goods and expertise.

“I also want to thank him for his generous heart. In his tenure, millions of Ugandans especially those in rural communities have been helped with food, and there are certain communities that have gotten pure clean water. In another way I want to thank the government of Uganda for the investment atmosphere that it has provided to see we also serve our people which has also helped us to give back to the community,” he added.

What you need to know about H.E. Kerem

Ambassador Kerem holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations, from Middle East Technical University, Ankara. He speaks French, English, Italian (fluent) and Spanish (operational level). He likes to practice motor and water sports. He is married with two children.

He began from a humble beginning as a professional interpreter/translator and tourist guide for seven years. (from 1986-1993).

In 1993 he joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and worked at the Department for International Organizations (Aviation and Maritime Affairs) until 1995. He did his military service in 1994 at the Turkish Air Force. From 1995 to 1997 he was Deputy Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Between 1997-2000, Kerem served as the Third and Second Secretary at the Turkish Delegation to NATO/Brussels, where he covered a number of files including peacekeeping operations and civil emergency planning.

Between 2000-2002, he was the First Secretary and Deputy Head of Mission of the Turkish Embassy in Kyiv/Ukraine.

Between 2002-2004, he served at the Office of the President of the Republic of Turkey as a foreign policy advisor.

Between 2004-2008, Kerem joined the NATO International Staff in Brussels, Political Affairs and Security Policy Division, where he was responsible for relations with the Russian Federation and Ukraine.

In 2008, he returned to the MFA as Head of the Aviation Department. During this period, Turkey has finalized a record number of Air Services Agreements with other countries (including with international organizations such as the African Union and the EU).

In 2010, he was appointed Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Permanent Representative to the Turkish Delegation to World Trade Organization, United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva. He was the Chairperson of the Working Party on Domestic Regulation in 2013.

Between 2014-2018, Kerem was Deputy Director General for the Balkans and Central Europe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has been an Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in Kampala, Uganda, from December 2018 to 2022.