Nakawa division Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha is among the four candidates cleared to contest for the chairmanship of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council(UMSC) General Assembly.

A born of Kabale, Kamugisha boasts of an impeccable profile, perhaps bettered by none of the other candidates in the same queue.

He is a senior public servant under the Office of the President where he is assigned as the President’s representative in the Kampala City Division of Nakawa.

He is a proud holder of a Masters degree in Law, specialising in energy law and policy from the Uganda Christian University (UCU). He also has a Bachelors in Laws(LLB) from the Islamic University in Uganda(IUIU) and a Bachelor of Sharia Laws from the International Islamic University Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Kamugisha also holds several diplomas and certificates, including a certificate in Public Administration from Makerere University, a diploma in Law from Law Development Center, a diploma in Arabic language from Medinah, Saudi Arabia and one in Education attain from Kyambogo University.

Previously, he has worked at the Inter Religious Council as Director Education and Skills Development and a member of the independent UMSC Constitution Review Commission.

While at IUIU, Kamugisha was a Guild President, a position that greatly influenced his connections that would later prove vital in the years that followed in his career.

In his native Ankole-Kigezi Muslim region, he served as secretary sharia and a member of the college of sheikhs, Kabale District.

Should he get the nod in the polls set to be held later today, the President’s Envoy will prioritise, among other things, unity in diversity, development, education health, human capital enhancement, and Muslim Assets trust.