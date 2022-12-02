NRM affliated mobilisation group- Team Thorough have finally acquired a new leader after months of vacuum following the death of Idiri Kizza Kamuntu.

Kamuntu died at Mulago hospital in June after a short illness. He was the National coordinator of Team Thorough a group of patriotic members of the ruling party famed their nationwide mobilisation for Museveni’s re-election both in 2016 and 2021.

After an almost six months wait, the Kira House based outfit have finally appointed Mr. Robert Mbabazi as its new supreme leader. Prior to his appointment yesterday, Mbabazi has been serving as the Kamuntu’s substantive assistant and Assistant National Coordinator in charge of General Duties and Religeous Affairs.

“Congratulations ndugu pastor Mbabazi Robert upon selected as a mew National coordinator team thorough YKM kira House under the leadership of late Eng kiiza Idiri kamuntu may God use you as your serving our team thorough / our NRM party / our country Uganda,” wrote Mr Tumwebaze Martin-Head of general duties national and the newly appointed personnel assistant to Pastor Mbabazi.

Mbabazi is also a full time pastor, a position many say will greatly help to enhance cohesion in the group that was orphaned with the untimely demise of Kamuntu.

Speaking to Watchdog shortly after his appointment, Mbabazi paid special tribute to his fallen boss- Kamuntu and admitted that fitting in his shoes will not be an easy task. He described the deceased as a forward looking intelligent charismatic leader whose great contribution towards the goodness of this country will forever shine even in his death.

He reminded the nationwide membership of Team Thorough to reinvigorate their mobilisation in time for the nest general election as it is the only way they will send a smile to their comrade master- Kamuntu in heaven.

He said his role will not be to fill the vacuum left by Kizza Kamuntu but rather to strive to achieve his aspirations for the group since his shoes were to wide for him to fill.

” I can’t promise anyone that I am here to replicate what Kamuntu did. No. I ant promise that because he was an irreplaceable leader. What I can tell you is that I had an opportunity to learn a lot from him. I knew his aspirations for Team Thorough and I will always endeavour to be guided by them as I execute my duties.” Mbabazi argues.

Mbabazi will face a crunch period in his administration with demands from members regarding unpaid mobilisation work for the president in the previous General elections.

With membership across the country Team Thorough led by Mbabazi also faces a conundrum over a splinter group that has over the years solicited money from the public in the guise of forming a circle allegedly to be sponsored by First Lady Janet Museveni. Mbabazi’s faction has variously laboured to disassociate themselves from the extortionate faction but distinguishing the two still remain difficult before the public eye.

Mr Tumwebaze Martin, the group’s publicist said that their attention will now turn to nationwide structural awakening to organise in time for 2026.