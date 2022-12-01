A top leader in the hierarchy of the opposition National Unity Platform-NUP has been sent packing for passing vital party secrets to the ruling National Resistance Movement-NRM.

The NUP leadership for Eastern Uganda sitting in Jinja on Monday resolved to indefinitely suspend Jamal Mukuve Ayagalach from his position as the youth coordinator for the region.

Mukuve’s suspension followed a host of audio recordings wherein he is heard trading sensitive party information with Commissioner of Parliament and Bukooli Central MP Solomon Silwany.

Mukuve is also accused of plotting for the downfall of NUP top leaders in Busoga.

Moses Bigirwa decried the conduct of his colleague and said the decision to fire him was in the best interests of the party.

John Ngalula was temporarily named in Mukuve’s role pending elections to fill the vacancy in the near future.

Mr Mukuve was the NUP flag bearer for Bukooli North Constituency in Bugiri where he came second after after being trounced by Baka Stephen Mugabi in 2021.