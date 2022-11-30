The Minister for Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda has directed all Resident District Commissioners and Resident City commissioners (RDCs and RCCs) across the country to monitor and submit monthly reports on the progress of implementation of the Presidential Fast Track Initiative to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

This was contained in her speech read today by the Deputy chairperson parliamentary committee on the HIV/AIDS and also Luuka South County MP, Hon Kisa Stephen while officiating at the Pre- World AIDS Day Commemoration in Ntungamo district held at Municipal grounds.

Minister Babalanda noted that the presidential fast track initiative to end HIV/AIDS shall not materialize and be achieved when leaders sit back and watch.

She also called upon all local leaders to ensure that HIV/AIDS is mainstreamed in all government interventions in accordance with 1st budget call circular from Ministry of Finance 2023/2024.

In his words, Hon Kisa attributed the surge of HIV/AIDS to lack of responsible parenting saying that if the vice is not checked then the country will be doomed.

Kisa noted that parents must engage in nurturing their children through responsible behaviors because parents need to live an exemplary life.

The UNAIDS country director Jacqueline Makokha urged the government to increase the funding of HIV/AIDS related activities to include all vulnerable people living with HIV until the last person is tested and enrolled on treatment.

The Uganda AIDS Commission Director General, Dr Nelson Musoba advised the young generation to abstain from promiscuity if they are to live longer and achieve their dreams in future.

The Ntungamo District Woman MP Bata Joselyn Kamateneti appealed to the government and line ministries to double the financing of HIV/AIDS related activities to 100% in order to avoid over dependence on foreign donations if the government is committing to end the scourge by 2030.

The chairman LCV Ntungamo, Samuel Mucunguzi Rwakigoba hailed the people of Ntungamo district for embracing sensitization against the disease stressing that its everyone’s responsibility to know his/ her HIV/AIDS in communities.

The Pre- World AIDS Day Ntungamo was under the theme, ending inequalities among adolescent girls, young women and boys ahead of World AIDS Day commemoration on the December 1st 2022 in Rukungiri District with President Yoweri Museveni expected to be the chief guest.

Present were Deputy RDC Niwamanya Robert Kamuntu, Mayor Jacob Kafureeka, district speaker Nicholas Mugyenyi, Chairman Elias Bainomugisha Kachafu, CAO Nasser Mukiibi and vice chairman Asumani Kigongo among others.