Following the recent repeated attacks on Police stations and barracks, Uganda People’s Defence Forces together with other sister security agencies have launched a full-scale hunt for perpetrators.

The hunt that started on Sunday follows the recent attack on the Police and UPDF foot patrol in Kikondo cell in Kapeeka town council in Nakaseke Saturday night where UPDF soldier RA /260979 Private Obed Tufeyo was shot dead by the assailants.

According to Brigadier General Felix Kulayigye, the Spokesperson of Uganda People’s Defense Forces, the joint security team was patrolling a music show at Kapeeka playground when they were attacked.

In the statement issued on Sunday Brig. Kulayigye noted that other soldiers fired back killing the two assailants instantly, and recovered the gun they used in the attack. He noted that no weapon was lost by UPDF in the exchange.

In the same statement, he revealed that the joint forces have launched an operation to hunt down those assailants interested in attacking and killing soldiers and Police officers.

“The UPDF and sister security forces have launched a full-scale slot on criminals interested in picking rifles to make unpalatable the appetite for gun acquisition. The criminals’ attempts on our forces shall be met with full force,” Brig. Kulayigye said.

The incident in Kapeeka is one of the many attacks by assailants on police and UPDF personnel in a period of just a few weeks. Recently, an armed group of assailants attacked Busiika Police Station in Luwero district, shot dead two police officers on the spot and a third one died days later in hospital, whereas one was critically injured. The assailants run away with guns which have not yet been recovered.

On Saturday while speaking on CBS FM, the Minister of Security, Vincent Ssempijja confirmed to the public that they are aware of the attackers and they are doing whatever they can to see that their primary mission does not succeed.

“We know them and they are trying to tarnish the legacy of NRM because we have been standing on Peace and stability but they are trying to create a scenario that we are failing, but I want to ensure Ugandans that we are going to hunt them one by one till the last man,” he said.