German players have been forced to flock to offshore casinos for years, and many of those betting sites weren’t overly keen on accepting players from the European country. However, that is now about to change. Recent amendments to German gambling laws have opened all manner of possibilities for betting inside Germany. With that in mind, what might Germans fancy playing if they should choose to? We’re here to have a look at the array of games ready and waiting for German online casino bettors today.

Bet on Sports and Wins

Of course, one of the biggest lures of the fully licensed and regulated market is the surplus of sports betting options open to Germans. Sports betting was always an option for players in Schleswig-Holstein, but the inclusion of new bookmakers beyond that state ensures that wagering on the Bundesliga, motorsports, and other events is now something many Germans are going to want to consider.

Try Your Hand at Table Games

While betting, why not try your hand at table games? These titles include baccarat, blackjack, roulette, large numbers of table poker games, and, of course, dice games such as craps, sic bo, and exotic titles along the lines of Andar Bahar and Teen Patti. RNG releases such as these allow you to take your time, and the random number generators governing them ensure fairness each time you play.

Lovely Live Casino Games Galore

If you want realism, live casino games are the way to go in Germany. Live dealer gambling games are played over a video stream and include live footage of games played with a human dealer. Many of the table games listed above can be readily played as live dealer releases at German-accepting casinos, but you’ll also find money wheel, dice, lotto, bingo, and number betting games, alongside game show releases here.

Super Slots for German Players

Of all the games supported at German-facing casinos, slots make up the lion’s share. You’ve got low-roller titles for the cautious and high roller slot games for those who like to live on the wild side of the gambling spectrum. Ultimately, whichever way you decide to bet, there is going to be something ready and waiting for you to choose, from MegaWays slots to progressive jackpot games, classic slots, and fruit machines to Cluster Pays games and beyond.

Play Poker with the Pros Online

Lastly, if you consider yourself something of a poker pro (and there have been famous German poker players), then why not try your hand at betting on poker in Germany? Online poker rooms and even top-notch casinos can offer you a wealth of sit and go’s, and some even provide satellite tournaments that could see you gain a set at the world’s most famous tournaments. These include the renowned World Series of Poker (WSOP) competition, where the prizes are astronomical.