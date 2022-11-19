The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS) Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda noted that intelligence is a key driver that guides strategic military decisions.

The JCOS said this as he officiated at the closure of the two-days (17- 18th November 2022) meeting for Eastern Africa Chiefs of Military Intelligence at Protea Hotel Skyz, in Kampala.

The meeting aimed at sharing information on security challenges in the region and to have a guided view on actions taken by the different states on security matter s.

This is the second meeting after the inaugural that was held in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, in April 2022.

In his closing remarks, Maj Gen Kyanda reaffirmed the importance of such meetings which he said are largely aimed at coming together as a region to find sustainable solutions to common security challenges that affect regional peace and stability.

“The UPDF has no doubt whatsoever, that the two days meeting has achieved its objective by putting together generated approaches and strategies to deal with common security threats in the region and the continent at large,” remarked Maj Gen Kyanda.

He urged participants to follow and implement the recommendations, there in.

The JCOS called for the continuity of these engagements that require concerted regional and global efforts through closer cooperation in Intelligence sharing and coordinated operations.

The UPDF Chief of Military Intelligence and chair of the session Maj Gen James Birungi thanked members for acknowledging the invitation to the meeting and for the fruitful discussions that will guide participants to a better Eastern Africa and Africa.

He said that the problems of Africa remain problems of Africa and can only be solved by non other than Africa.

The meeting was also attended by Lt Gen Marshall Stephen Babnan from South Sudan, Maj Gen Mohamed Ali Ahmed Sabair from Sudan, Maj Gen Abdiwahab from Somalia, Maj Gen Vincent Nyakarundi from Rwanda, Brig Gen Silas Pacifique from Burundi, Col Fabian Gaspar Machemba from the United Republic of Tanzania.

The Eastern Africa forum is composed of twelve member countries, that include: Democratic Republic of Congo, Federal Democratic Republic of Somalia, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of South Sudan, Republic of Sudan, Burundi, United Republic of Tanzania, Republic of Djibouti, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Republic of Eritrea, Kenya and Uganda.