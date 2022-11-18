The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities (MTWA), with support from the Enhanced Integrated Framework (EIF), is to hold the first-ever Handicraft Expo 2022 in Uganda.

The Expo whose theme will be ‘Rethinking Tourism through Culture and Creative Hands’ is to take place from 24th-26th this month at the Uganda Museum Kamwokya.

According to the organisers, the expo comes with a rare opportunity for the people involved in the handicraft to meet new clients, network, and discuss business opportunities with potential local and regional purchasers and other stakeholders, including service providers along the sector’s value chain.

According to the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Tourism, Ms Doreen Katusiime, this is the first time in the History of Uganda that the handicrafts and souvenirs Expo is being organized at the national level.

“This is important for tourism and the host communities in Uganda because every time tourists (Local and International) visit them, they buy and come back with a souvenir or handicraft product to remind them of the places they have visited. In the process, as they buy such products, they provide some income for the producers and sellers of those products.”

“The majority of those participating handicraft and saviour industry are young men and women. Therefore, this Expo provides them with an opportunity to showcase their products to the public and to the police makes to identify the necessary support required to develop and market their products. We look forward to a growing Uganda handicraft and souvenir industry because it provides the country greater opportunities to exploit its abundant mineral resources, such as clay, which is used to make ceramics’’

Ms Katusiime also revealed that the ultimate focus of this year’s Expo is to help to create and increase value addition, improve the quality of handicraft and souvenir products and increase their demand in both the domestic and international markets and the diversification of such products by providing information about their availability on the Ugandan market.

“During the Expo, the general public will attest to the authenticity of a variety of products made in Uganda, including mats, bags, wood carvings, ceramics, jewellery, fashion accessories, textiles, cow horn products, leather products, music instruments, baskets, bark cloth products, coffee, leather products, horticulture, and tourism, among others, produced by Ugandan Artisans.”

The Expo is expected to bring together stakeholders in the handicraft and souvenir sector, including; service providers along the sector value chain, which will present a unique opportunity for them to meet new clients, network and discuss business deals with potential domestic and regional buyers. It will also provide the best opportunity for producers to showcase their products, bring awareness of the different types of handicrafts and souvenirs in the country, and connect with new customers such as exporters, mass producers, hotels, training institutions, the hospitality sector, interior decorators, among others.

On the sidelines of the Uganda Handicrafts Expo 2022, there will be a symposium, that will cover a number of Topics such as the contribution of culture to Uganda’s economy, branding and marketing, value addition in the handicraft and souvenir industry, e-commerce in the industry, business registration and legalization, standardization and quality assurance, and financing for the sector. These will provide participants with information and skills required in the management of their businesses.

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Rt Hon. Robinah Nabbanja will be the Chief Guest at the opening ceremony.