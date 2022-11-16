The Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda on Tuesday endorsed president Gen. Yoweri Museveni to stand again in the 2026 general elections.

According to the tweet by the Spokesperson of the office National Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) in Kyambogo, Hajj Kitatta Ibrahim Almalik, a lot of issues were discussed to ensure the successful implementation of the party manifesto of this term.

After the discussion, the minister used the same opportunity to endorse the ongoing campaign of again front the bush war General to represent the NRM Party in the 2026 general elections.

“We were honored to host the Minister for KCCA Hajjat Minsa Kabanda who paid a courtesy visit at the office of National Chairman NRM yesterday afternoon. We discussed issues of mutual interest and the minister used this avenue to endorse H.E Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to stand again in the 2026 election,”

Minister Kabanda follows a number of ministers who have been endorsing their boss again to stand, this follows Vice President Maj. Jessica Alupo, Interior Minister Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire, and Defence Minister Vincent Bamulangaki Sempijja are among the leaders who have signed a letter of support for President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s re-election bid in 2026.

Also three days ago a number of retired soldiers under veterans in Kiruhura endorsed him to stand as their sole candidate in NRM come to the party primaries.

The bid to push Gen. Museveni back known as “Jjajja Tova ku Main” was launched last month by Youth leaders in central region.