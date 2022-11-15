President Yoweri Museveni will today Tuesday address the nation on the current status of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the country.

“The Presidential Press Unit – PPU wishes to inform the general public that H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda and Commander-in-Chief of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces; Gen. (Rtd) Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will this Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 8.00pm address the nation to give updates on the current status of Ebola outbreak in the country,” PPU said in a statement dated 14 November, 2022.

The address will be live on all Radio and TV stations.

The President’s address comes at a time when two districts of Mubende and Kassanda are under lockdown due to Ebola.

On 15 October, Gen. Museveni imposed a 21 day lockdown to the two districts to contain the spread of the virus. Early this month, government further extended the lockdown in Mubende and Kassanda for another 21 days.

Addressing the country on 5 November, 2022, the Health Minister, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng said despite the lockdown, there are still Ebola infections partly stemming from contacts from the two districts which has necessitated the extension of the lockdown for three more weeks.

“While great work has been done, there is still evidence of transmission in these epicenter districts. In Mubende, the number of cases has slightly reduced because of the vigilance of the population after understanding the dangers of Ebola and their determination to end the epidemic. I want to thank them for this. However, more work still needs to be done for the district to be completely free of Ebola,” Dr.Aceng added.

Currently, there are nine affected districts in Uganda—Mubende, Kassanda, Kagadi, Bunyangabu, Kyegegwa, Wakiso, Kampala, Masaka and Jinja—all with confirmed Ebola Virus Disease cases.